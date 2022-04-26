United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Graham Street Prims 0

Action from Harrowby United's game against Graham Street Prims on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (56258327)

Harrowby United's final game of the season saw another healthy crowd of 140, which has been a regular feature this season with the support fantastic throughout.

Harrowby welcomed back Matt Wilson and Alex Hayles to the starting 11, whilst 16-year-old Baker made his first start of the season. Harrison Dee, Jaden Fell and player-manager Jamie McGhee made way through injuries.

On a windy afternoon, Harrowby started well, moving the ball around well on a good surface, with Jack Gurney pivotal to a lot of the Arrows' good attacking play.

Prims arrived on the back of winning four of their last five games but in the first half, Harrowby keeper Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra was a virtual spectator.

Harrowby took the lead when a good move involving Gurney, Tom Rigby and Smith ended with Mustapha John finishing well past the keeper.

The Arrows had further chances to have the game won but wayward finishing let them down, so at 1-0 at half time Prims were still in the game.

The second half was a scrappy affair with the wind causing both teams problems. John Smith was replaced by Daniel Abayomi who had another good performance, back from a serious knee injury. Sam Thorpe then replaced Baker who has done well playing his first few games in senior football.

Thorpe then got Harrowby's second with a finish at the far post to give the Arrows a comfortable lead.

Theo Barretto, also back from a three month injury, headed home a smart Gurney cross to give Harrowby all three points in what was a good all round performance for the last game of the season.