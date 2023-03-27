United Counties League Division One

Saffron Dynamo 1

Harrowby United 2

(42512150)

Harrowby United made the trip to Saffron United on the back of a great run of winning five games on the trot and were looking to make it six.

Lord Marfo and Joshua McLauchlan started, with Luke Peberdy on the bench and Mathias Amponsem suspended.

On a heavy pitch against a very direct team, Harrowby struggled to gain any momentum but still created some good chances.

Harry Olivant had two good opportunities to which the Saffron keeper made good saves.

Harrowby took the lead when a good cross from Olivant was headed home by Jon Smith.

Saffron's direct approach kept Harrowby's back line on their toes.

With Kemal Yeniberitz and Lewis Marsh making some early doors blocks, Harrowby were now looking for a second goal and should have had a blatant penalty when Smith was pushed in the box but, to the amazement of everybody, the referee played on.

On Saffron's next attack, they were awarded a penalty and Starbuck tucked it away well.

The rest of the first half was a battle and devoid of much quality.

In the second half, Peberdy replaced McLauchlan to bring more strength to the midfield and chances started to arrive, but the end quality was not there early on.

Saffron did not really hurt Harrowby's back line and goalkeeper Phil McGann at all, but they did have the ball in the net from a Butler effort, but an offside flag kept the scores level.

With 10 minutes remaining, both sides were now looking for a winner.

A Jack Gurney corner fell to Marsh who prodded home but again an offside flag was shown.

Charlie Baker and Brima Daramy entered the game as Arrows manager Jamie McGhee went all out attack for the winner.

And it worked. Marfo made a great run down the right and his perfect cross was expertly headed home by Daramy in the 92nd minute for his first goal for the club.

Harrowby had to see out a few more minutes of stoppage time in which Taylor made a couple of great tackles to ensure the Arrows took home a great three points for wins on the trot and a first victory at Saffron.