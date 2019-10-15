United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Bourne Town 0

Harrowby United's Kemal Yeniberitz on the ball, with Bourne's ex-professional Julian Joachim on the left. Photo: Toby Roberts (19358399)

A tasty looking local derby on Non-League Day saw Harrowby entertain Bourne Town, who were still smarting from a 6-0 defeat earlier in the season.

Harrowby made one change from the win against Rushden and Higham in midweek, Tom Figura coming in for Kolapo up front.

A crowd of more than 100 saw a tentative start to the game with Bourne looking to nullify the Harrowby pace on both wings.

Harrowby were dominant in the first half without really troubling the Bourne goalkeeper.

A bad nose injury ended saw Bourne making an early substitution that seemed to disrupt them, and Harrowby started creating chances.

From one quick break, Figura unleashed a shot from the edge of the box which crashed down and over the line and the ref pointed for a goal to give the Arrows a deserved lead.

The only bad news Harrowby had in first half was an injury to skipper Billy Stubbs who pulled up with a groin injury. He was replaced by Ben Hague.

The second half started with Bourne looking the better side in the early exchanges, without really troubling Arrows keeper Yinka.

Harrowby were struggling to get their football going in the second half and looked like they were settling for a 1-0 victory.

With 20 minutes to go, Harrowby made a couple of changes to freshen things up, Kolapo for Mustafa and Thompson for Sylla.

Probably Harrowby's best move of the second half saw Thompson playing in Kemal Yeniberitz and his pinpoint cross was superbly headed in by ex-Bourne player Jake Showler. This seemed to deflate Bourne who had been well in the game at 1-0.

Harrowby scored a third time late on after a good run by Kolapo ended with Showler bagging his second to seal a good battling victory.

Full credit to Bourne who battled all the way and never gave up, and always looked dangerous with ex-Leicester City and Aston Villa player Julian Joachim up front.

Harrowby, now undefeated in five, face a top six challenge on Saturday when in-form S Andrew's, from Leicester, arrive at Dickens Road. Kick-off is 3pm.