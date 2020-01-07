United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Whittlesey Athletic 2

Harrowby's Danny Durkin outsprints a Whittlesey opponent at Dickens Road on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (26140445)

Harrowby United welcomed Whittlesey and will wonder how they only took one point from the fixture after having enough chances to win two games.

Harrowby were straight on the front foot, with early chances for Danny Durkin and Cousins.

A rugged Whittlesey team stayed in the game and had a couple of chances themselves, both from Harrowby's own sloppiness.

More chances came for Harrowby and, just as it looked as all their effort would go unrewarded, a fine move saw Showler cut the ball back for Hayles to hammer home in the top corner to go into half time 1-0 up.

The second half started much in the same vein but Harrowby could not get the decisive second goal, whilst Whittlesey were always dangerous from set-plays and long throw-ins which they used to their advantage.

After having four shots cleared of the line, the inevitable happened. A long throw-in was not defended properly and as the ball was played back into the box, Arrows skipper Billy Stubbs steered it past Yinka in the Harrowby goal.

With Harrowby shell-shocked that it was now one apiece, another mistake in the United back line resulted in Hill-Seekings putting Whittlesey in front.

But five minutes later, Harrowby equalised when a flick on by Durkin was tapped home by Showler.

Arrows goalkeeper Yinka Adebowale. (26140448)

The game now became very open. Warriner hit the bar for Whittlesey and Warman had a header cleared off the line for Harrowby.

The game ended with the spoils shared and Harrowby feeling it was definitely two points dropped.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee commented that he was happy with the performance but not with how many chances they are missing in games, and now face an uphill task to break into the top four.

