United Counties League Division One

Sandiacre Town 1

Harrowby United 5

Harrowby United made the trip to Sandiacre Town looking to keep their excellent run of form going, which has seen them move up into the top reaches of the league.

A couple of enforced changes for manager Jamie McGhee saw Max Baker and Lord Marfo make way for Brima Daramy and Harrison Dee.

Played on a terrible surface with the grass being six inches long, Harrowby were not at the races in the early part of the game and a little frustration set in.

As early as the first minute they should have been ahead after good work by Jon Smith, but Harry Allcock’s effort was well saved by the keeper.

This trend continued with chances created but they lacked composure with the end result.

With more frustration setting in and Sandiacre not creating anything to trouble Jake Frestle in the Arrows goal, two tactical changes were made by McGhee, Dee and Luke Peberdy off and Ewan Armstrong and Kyle Reek on.

This seemed to put more life in the Arrows and five minutes before half time and, after the Sandiacre keeper saved twice, Smith scored to put the Arrows one up,

Frestle made sure his side went into half time ahead with a good save to Sandiacre’s only shot of the first half.

The second half was much like the Arrows of recent weeks, lots of energy and some great football played and chances created, and they blew away Sandiacre in the first 20 minutes.

Daramy got the ball rolling with a fine finish to make it 2-0, and he scored another with a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

The hard working Allcock also bagged a brace to put Harrowby 5-0 up cruising to an away victory.

They did concede a sloppy goal near the end which was disappointing, but overall a good day’s work and an away win which lifted the Arrows to fourth place.

Harrowby are at home to Loughborough Students in the Knockout Cup on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

The visitors on Saturday are Selston who beat the Arrows in the FA Vase early in the season which was Harrowby’s worst performance of the season; so they will be looking for revenge. Kick-off is 3pm.