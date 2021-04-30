Harrowby United FC have continued their campaign for a fresh new look at the Dickens Road ground with improvements to their dugouts and stand.

Over the past year, volunteers at the club have worked tirelessly to develop the ground, including a complete refurbishment of the clubhouse, changing rooms and toilets.

In recent weeks they have given Stan’s Stand a new lease of life with a makeover and added new seats.

Before the work. (46623722)

The club have also secured further funding through The Stadia Improvement Fund which will replace the perimeter mesh fence with new palisade green fencing.

The Arrows also received two separate grants from the Football Foundation, which allowed them to secure mobile floodlights back in October, meaning their first team and junior sides could train after dark.

Commercial manager, Amber Kitching said: “While we are unable to play football, it gives us a great opportunity to continue working on the ground, freshening it up and generally making it a warm inviting place to be.

The new dugouts and the refurbished Stan's Stand. (46623718)

“The funding is a huge help for us to be able to achieve this and we hope the new fencing will give the ground a new look, as well as adding more security.

“The added seats to the stand and the new dugouts look great and we are so pleased with how they have turned out.”

The improvements don’t stop there, with the club also looking to develop a new extension to their clubhouse over the summer months in time for the start of the 2021/22 season.