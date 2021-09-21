United Counties League Division One

Blackstones 0

Harrowby United 4

Harrowby United made the trip down the A1 to Stamford to play Blackstones last Wednesday.

They were looking to make it two wins in five days against a struggling Blackstones side, but knowing being a local derby they would be up for the game.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee only had Moulds missing and so was picking from a strong looking squad. Gurney and McGovern returned to the starting 11 and Dee moved in to partner Anderson at the back, whilst skipper Hayles was fit enough to start.

The pattern of play was evident from the start Harrowby, having most of the ball and Blackstones defending for long periods.

Harrowby created countless chances in the first half but just lacked that bit of composure in front of goal.

Hayles had a couple of wayward headers from corners and chance after chance went begging.

But Harrowby were in still in total control of the game with Blackstones resorting to defending and looking to hit Harrowby on the break.

Just when it looked as if all Harrowby's play would not be rewarded, another corner driven in by Gurney was headed home by Hayles to give the Arrows a half time lead.

The second half was very similar with Harrowby attacking at will, and they got their second with the impressive Yeniberitz poking home his second goal in two games from another Rigby corner.

The floodgates seemed to open then and further goals from McGovern and a fine strike from Hayles completed a resounding win for the Arrows.

Blackstones never gave up but their young squad were no match for the experienced Arrows.

And so it was a good week for Harrowby with the result lifting them up to fourth in the league.