United Counties League Division One

West Bridgford 1

Harrowby United 3

(42512150)

The Arrows enjoyed their second 3-1 win in four days on Tuesday night, completing the double over hosts West Bridgford to go sixth in the league.

Harrowby United made the trip to West Bridgford with players still missing through injury, so once again player-manager Jamie McGhee partnered Gareth Lee up front, whilst Theo Barretto made the starting 11 after Mathias Amponsem broke down in the warm-up.

Harrowby started well, winning a lot of the midfield battle with Harrison Dee and Kemal Yeniberitz.

The Arrows took the lead in the sixth min when an inch perfect cross was brilliantly headed in by skipper Alex Hayles.

Lee and Jack Gurney both had chances to extend Harrowby's lead and McGhee had the best opportunity but fired over when well placed.

Bridgford were still dangerous on the break and Wren hit a post with a low shot.

The home side came more into the game after the half time break and equalised when a corner was put away at the third attempt.

A battle commenced for the next 15 minutes but Harrowby gradually started getting on top again.

Gurney shot wide and Lee, in a 50/50 with the keeper, was penalised after putting the ball in the net to the disbelief of the Harrowby players.

But the Arrows did go in front when a corner broke wide again and Hayles steered home from a great Tom Rigby cross.

Just minutes later from a corner, Dee for his first Harrowby goal to extend his side's lead.

Phil McGann was rarely troubled, with Harrowby's defence outstanding on the night and they ran out winners for a great result and the double over West Bridgford.

Man of the match was Luke Anderson.

Harrowby United have two away games this week, St Andrews on Saturday and Gedling Miners Welfare on Tuesday night.