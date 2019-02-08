Andersen takes the reins at Harrowby United – again
Following the departure of Paul Rawden and Russ Cousins to Grantham Town this week, Harrowby United have acted quickly and appointed Nick Andersen as first team manager until the end of the season.
Andersen has managed the club on previous occasions and is well equipped to take up the reins. Last season, he managed UCL Premier League side Leicester Nirvana and guided them to victory in the UCL Knockout Cup final.
Andersen will be assisted by Jamie McGhee who will take a role as player-coach. McGhee has had Football League experience with Mansfield Town, and most recently has been with Grantham Town and Boston United.
Also joining the coaching staff will be Tom Clayton who also moves from the Gingerbreads.
Andersen's set-up will take charge with immediate effect and his first game will be at home on Saturday when Harrowby will entertain Huntingdon Town.
Club chairman Michael Atter commented: “It was important that we acted quickly. At this point of the season, we did not have time to go through the application process.
"Nick, Jamie and Tom fit the role perfectly. We have worked together and been friends for many years. Other appointments are expected in the coming weeks.”
