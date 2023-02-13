United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Radford 6

Action from Harrowby United's game against Radford on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (62401757)

By Mark Fardell

Promotion-chasing Radford arrived at the JRL Brickworks Stadium with Harrowby United injury-struck from last Tuesday night, having Smith and Jack Arbon missing.

After Radford's loss in midweek, one could see from the kick-off they were desperate for a good start and took an early lead when a missed header found its way to Scott Litchfield to knock in the opener.

It was the start Harrowby did not want against a team who are good front runners.

To the Arrows' credit, the reaction was good and they equalised after Oluyinka Abebowale saved Smith's initial shot and Elliot King followed up to head into an empty net.

Harrowby were then on top for the next 10 minutes.

The game was turned on its head when more good wing play from Jebbison saw Lewis Marsh put the ball out for a corner.

Amazingly, the referee gave a penalty for a foul in what was probably one of the worst decisions seen at Harrowby this season. The penalty was put away by Jebbison to put the Arrows 2-1 down going into half time.

Radford, to their credit, in the second half upped there game and were first to most of the play and took a 3-1 lead through Litchfield.

This seemed to knock the fight out of Harrowby and when Luke Peberdy was sent off, Radford scored three more for a comfortable win in the end.