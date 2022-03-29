United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Aylestone Park 6

Action from Harrowby United's game against Aylestone Park on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (55753438)

Harrowby United welcomed Aylestone Park to Dickens Road on Saturday, the visitors looking for a result to consolidate their play-off ambitions – and they certainly found one.

The Arrows still had players missing plus Tom Rigby and skipper Alex Hayles absent as well. Matt Wilson returned from suspension and Sam Thorpe from injury.

Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra was in goal for his third game with Phil McGann still away.

It was a cagey start from the two teams with them both looking to gain the upper hand.

Both Aylestone wingers were looking dangerous with their pace starting to cause Harrowby problems.

And the visitors took the lead when Munton chipped Pipes-Goulsbra for a good finish.

Aylestone soon doubled their lead when Nuttall fired home and looked in control at this point.

Harrowby did not really create too much in the first half, with Thorpe and Gareth Lee lacking some creative play behind them.

The second half saw Harrowby start well, taking the game to their visitors and reducing the deficit when Thorpe finished smartly after good work from Jack Gurney and Mustapha John.

But only a couple of minutes later, Aylestone restored their three-goal cushion when Nuttall bagged his second.

Aylestone cruised through the rest of the second half, scoring three more unanswered goals, which were disappointing and very preventable from a Harrowby point of view.

Gurney did win Harrowby a penalty in the last minute but his spot kick was saved.

Aylestone were very ruthless in front of goal but a 6-1 scoreline was harsh on Harrowby, however, Harrowby's threadbare squad was a telling point in the end.

Clifton All Whites visit Dickens Road this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.