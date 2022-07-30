Harrowby United gave themselves another test against higher opposition when they hosted Spalding United at Dickens Road last Friday night.

On the night, the Arrows conceded four goals with no reply to the Northern Premier League Midlands division Tulips.

Harrowby went behind after 10 minutes when Jordan O'Brien finished low into the bottom corner of the net.

Harrowby United's Elliot King (left) holds off a Spalding opponent. Photo: Toby Roberts (58234141)

The Arrows had a chance to level but the long range effort went narrowly wide of the target.

But the visitors doubled their lead following a mix-up in the Harrowby defence, with Elliot Sandy slotting home.

Things got worse for the Arrows when their defence brought down Archie Jones in the box. O'Brien stepped up to take and penalty and converted with confidence to make it 3-0.

Harrowby United's Danny Miller in a tussle with a Spalding player. Photo: Toby Roberts (58234149)

The Tulips upped their authority on the game and there was no way back for Harrowby when they went four down, with Sandy bagging his brace.

For all their dominance in the first half, Spalding were effectively held to 0-0 after the break as the Arrows kept a second half clean sheet.

+ Harrowby United begin their league campaign in Division One of the United Counties League today (Saturday) when they visit Blidworth Welfare.

The Arrows' first home game is against Birstall United Social next Saturday (August 6).