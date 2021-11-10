United Counties League Division One

Gedling Miners Welfare 1

Harrowby United 2

(42512150)

Harrowby United travelled to Gedling for a tough looking fixture on Tuesday night.

Kemal Yeniberitz was back in the starting line-up and Harrowby had a full bench from which to pick.

A cagey start from both teams saw not much goalmouth action to talk about. Jack Gurney, when on the ball, looked dangerous, running at the Gedling defence, but all so often in the first half the final ball was missing.

Harrowby's defence looked solid with man-of-the-match Alex Hales and Luke Anderson outstanding.

Harrowby took the lead after another great run from Gurney, going past three Gedling players and finishing well into the bottom right hand corner.

Harrowby were rarely troubled and went into half still a goal uup.

The second half began with Gedling posing more of a threat and pushing Harrowby back.

Harrowby were unable to get on the ball and, from a good cross, Gedling equalised when Wiggins Thomas fired home.

Gedling sensed a winner, but Harrowby managed to get back into the game. Theo Barretto should have put Harrowby back in the lead but shot wide with just the keeper to beat, whilst Danny Durkin had the ball in the net but was flagged offside.

The turning point in the game was an amazing save from Phil McGann who tipped over when the Gedling forward looked like he could not miss.

With time running out and what looked like both teams having settled for a point, a Harrowby corner was not cleared and Durkin scored with a great left foot strike in the 92nd minute to the cheers of the healthy travelling support.

Amazingly the referee added six minutes of stoppage time in which Gedling threw everything at Harrowby to try to rescue a point, but the Arrows defended stoutly for a great three points on the road.

Harrowby United are at home on Saturday when they host Belper United in a top seven clash. Kick-off at Dickens Road is 3pm.