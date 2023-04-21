United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Rainworth Miners Welfare 0

Action from Harrowby United's win over Rainworth Miners Welfare in their final game of the season on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (63659114)

By Mick Atter

Harrowby United went into their final game of the season full of confidence, with nine wins from their last 10 games.

Harrowby had not conceded in their last three matches whilst scoring 14 goals, including a 4-0 victory against league champions Aylestone Park.

Harrowby had the first effort on goal but Luke Chadwick easily gathered Luke Peberdy’s header in the eighth minute. Rainworth’s response saw George Scott’s cross go a fraction behind Nathan Benger whose attempted header lacked direction.

John Mustapha’s 13th minute curler just went over, whilst Scott had his effort blocked by Mathias Amponsem. Minutes later and Josh Nettleship’s cross was just too high, and it went out for a goal kick.

An excellent Rainworth passing interchange between Ben Rossiter, Harley Butcher-Simpson and Benger almost produced a chance, but Harvey Thomas had it taken off his toe. A minute later and Max Cook’s free kick was tipped round the upright by Philip McGann.

Brooklyn Bullock’s 29th minute cross was headed goalwards by Scott but McGann gathered it on the goal line.

Rainworth had a lucky escape in the 34th minute when Elliot King found himself through on goal but his mis-hit should was gratefully clutched by Chadwick

In the final minutes of the half there were chances at both ends. McGann did well to push out Benger’s effort on the turn after some excellent Rainworth build-up play.

The opening goal came on the stroke of half time when Jack Gurney’s through-ball found King and this time he gave Chadwick no chance, slotting home his 27th goal of the season..

Allcock did well to block Harry Olivant’s dangerous cross at the expense of a corner. Rainworth still searched for the equaliser and Butcher-Simpson combined with Fletcher, but the latter’s effort was saved by McGann. Thomas’s header from Cook’s corner was always rising and it was always going over.

Rainworth thought they had equalised in the 67th minute when Cook’s fierce drive look destined for the top corner, but McGann's superb one-handed save managed to tip it over.

Harrowby’s second goal was contentious when Allcock appeared to be fouled from behind. The referee, however, ignored the prostrate Allcock and allowed play to continue and when Brima Daramy broke he beat the advancing Chadwick, placing his effort in the bottom corner.

Allcock received lengthy treatment after the incident and when he got to his feet he remonstrated with the referee who immediately sent him to the sin bin.

Harrowby dominated most of the second half but could not extend their lead.

It was definitely a season of two halves with the Arrows unable to gain any consistency before Christmas.

The new year changed their fortunes with some excellent performances in January without gaining the wins they deserved. February was the turning point with 30 points from their final 33, and moved Harrowby potentially to a ninth place finish.