FA Vase

Extra Prelimary Round

Harrowby United 3Belper United 1

Action from Harrowby United's win over Belper United in the FA Vase at Dickens Road on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (16160982)

Harrowby United progressed through to the next round of the FA Vase on Saturday, with a confident display against a determined Belper side.

An own goal, a superb strike from Yeniberitz and a close range effort from Sylla were enough to see the Arrows through.

Early exchanges were even with Harrowby's defence coping well with Belper's lively forwards.

The first real chance of the game after Abu Sylla and Ben Hage worked the ball down the left, but the resulting cross just evaded the advancing Harrowby forwards.

Harrowby were dealt a blow on 35 minutes when captain Billy tubbs had to leave the field.

Ollie Jepson replaced his skipper and slotted into midfield. He was soon involved and, after an exchange of passes with John, he found space down the right and his low crossed looked certain to pick out David Kolapo, but an outstretched foot from the Belper defender turn the ball into his own net to give Harrowby a deserved lead.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair with neither team really gaining control. Harrowby seemed to lose concentration and Belper finally found a way through in the at the end of the half. Harrowby failed to defend a corner and the Belper forward found himself in space six yards out and made no mistake with the equaliser.

Harrowby were far more determined in the second half and took the game to the visitors.

Figura and Kolapo both had chances but found the keeper in good form. A series of corners put the visitors under pressure but Harrowby could not find a way through.

Harrowby took the lead on the hour when a Hales pass found Kolapo with space in the box. His lay-back was met by Yeniberitz 25 yards and his unstoppable strike found the top right hand corner of the net.

Things got better for Harrowby a minute later when Sylla picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty box. He passed two players before poking the ball into the net from close range.

Harrowby were now on top and should have made if four after some good work by Figura, but his close range effort was well saved by the visiting keeper.

Harrowby managed the rest of the game and comfortably progressed to the next round.

Harrowby United are on the road tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to league leaders Long Buckby.