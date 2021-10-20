United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Blackstones 2

Man-of-the-match Kemal Yeniberitz who went on to score Harrowby United's winning goal. (52453197)

By Mark Fardell

Local rivals Blackstones made the trip down the A1 to Harrowby United's Dickens Road on Tuesday night looking to avenge a heavy defeat earlier in the season.

After Harrowby's fine win on Saturday against the league leaders, this looked like an easier game against their lowly opponents, but what happened in the 90 minutes is why people love non-league football.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee made one change from Saturday, with Nathan Burrows replacing McGann in goal.

Straight from kick-off, one could sense it was going to be a difficult night, Blackstones defending deep and Harrowby looking very lacklustre; devoid of ideas, a lot of passes went astray as the Arrows looked a shadow of the team from Saturday.

Only a couple of good runs and crosses from Rigby were really all that could be talked about for Harrowby in the first half.

Then just as everybody was expecting both teams to go into half term level, Blackstones took the lead in bizarre fashion when a cross from the left deceived Burrows and he palmed it into his own net.

And then the unthinkable happened when a quick break down the Harrowby right ended with Smith smashing home to give the Stones a 2-0 half time lead.

There were some very stern words from McGhee at half time, which could be heard from afar. Hill was replaced by dee at half time after what looked like a bad hamstring injury.

The second half started with the Arrows constantly camped in the Stones half, with chance after chance going begging. Keeper Burrows was a virtual spectator for all of the half as many chances were squandered and Blackstones defending for there lives.

With 12 minutes remaining, Harrowby were handed a lifeline when Dee was fouled in the box and Jack Gurney stepped up to the spot to send the keeper the wrong way.

Just a minute later and Harrowby were level when skipper Hales stooped low to head home to the cheers of the 125 strong crowd.

With 10 minutes still remaining, Harrowby sensed a winner as Blackstones' energy waned after defending well for all that time.

A Jack McGovern free kick on the left by was eventually played back to him and he sent a fantastic cross for Kemal Yeniberitz to head home the winner for a remarkable turnround inside six minutes after being two down.

Harrowby held on for all three points but know they will have to improve their first 45 minutes if they are to get anything on Saturday when they visit Premier League leaders Gresley Rovers in the FA Vase.