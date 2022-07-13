Harrowby United's first home game of the pre-season saw Bourne Town as the visitors in the South Kesteven Charity Cup semi-final, in front of a healthy 100-plus crowd on a very hot night.

Both teams had big squads and many changes from when they last met.

It was a very cagey affair in the first half with chances hard to come by as both defences were on top

Harrowby United player Sam Hill heading the ball, with Nathan Lane in support, at the South Kesteven Charity Cup semi-final against Bourne Town on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby's new skipper was very dominant in the air, as Bourne put a lot of balls in and around the box. Likewise, Panting had a strong game for Bourne in their defence.

Harrowby probably just shaded the first half but none of the crowd were surprised the half time score was 0-0.

The second half started and, with both teams allowed seven substitutes, the game started to open up, with Bourne looking the likelier to open the scoring.

Arrows goalkeeper Phil McGann pulled off two good saves to keep Bourne at bay, as the substitutes were made by both sides.

It looked more and more as if penalties were going to decide the tie when, with probably their only real chance of the second half, young Charlie Baker beat his man and crossed for Jordan Parker to slot home.

Harrowby saw out the last five minutes to earn a final spot against the mighty Grantham Town at The Meres on Saturday, with a 2.30pm kick-off, when they will be overwhelming underdogs.