United Counties League Division One

Holwell Sports 1

Harrowby United 2

The Arrows endured their second tough game in three days and came out on top.

Having taken league champions Kimberley all the way on Saturday, Harrowby travelled to Melton for a local derby against Holwell Sports, which has always been a close and tough fixture in recent times.

Harrowby's threadbare squad did look a little healthier against Holwell, with player-manager Jamie McGhee having a squad of 15 from which to choose, with a strong looking bench of Jack Gurney, Nathan Smith, Kemal Yeniberitz and Baker.

Fell and Abayomi came into the midfield with Liam Smith starting up front. McGhee kept his place in defence to form another good partnership with skipper Luke Anderson.

With Holwell needing a point to guarantee safety with two games to go, it was always going to be a tense afternoon.

For the first 20 minutes, both defences were on top with only half-chances being made.

A couple of really dangerous corners from Holwell ended with Arrows keeper Caleb Pipes-Goulstra palming both away from the inside of the post.

The best chance of the half fell to Harrowby when Mustapha John found himself free in front of goal with just the keeper to beat, but he put his shot wide.

The rest of the half was a battle for midfield with Harrison Dee and Jaden Fell just holding the upper hand.

Harrowby made a change for the start of the second half with Nathan Smith replacing Makhale Mahlatsi. Smith was straight into the action with his probing runs causing Holwell problems.

Harrowby took the lead when Anderson found himself unusually going past two defenders and the ball fell to Smith who finished smartly to give Harrowby a deserved lead.

Their lead was short lived when, from the kick-off, a couple of tackles in midfield were missed and Holwell had their equaliser a minute later.

Gurney was introduced with 25 minutes remaining to give Harrowby that extra attacking threat and to look for the winning goal.

And it duly arrived after he was fouled. Gurney he took the free kick himself to find Anderson who headed it back across goal for Tom Rigby to nod home and put Harrowby back in front to the cheers of the strong travelling support again this season.

Holwell threw everything at Harrowby but Pipes-Goulsbra's handling was up to the task.

Harrowby held on for a welcome three points and there first win in seven in their final away game of the season, in which the substitutes made a big impact after coming on.

A special mention goes to Charlie Baker who, aged 16 ,has made two sub appearances in the last two games and done really well when coming on.

Harrowby's last game of the season on Saturday is at home to Graham St Prims, followed by the club's presentation night.