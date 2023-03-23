United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

West Bridgford 0

Harrowby United v West Bridgford (63158464)

The Arrows welcomed an in-form West Bridgford side to the JRL Stadium for this Tuesday night game, the Nottingham side having won four games on the trot.

But Harrowby themselves were enjoying a rich vein of form which had turned their season round from relegation candidates to a middle of the table team – so the Arrows were also full of confidence.

A couple of changes were made by Arrows manager Jamie McGhee as the injured Bradley Gothard was replaced by Kemal Yeniberitz, whilst Luke Peberdy and Smith came in for Ewan Armstrong and Lord Marfo.

The first half was a real struggle for the Arrows as their young visitors dominated for the most part, winning nearly every first and second balls and winning most of the tackles.

Harrowby were really struggling to put two passes together and it only looked a matter of time before West Bridgford scored.

The dangerous Ashley Butterworth, who was a menace throughout the first half, was unlucky when he beat three Harrowby tackles to crash his shot off the post.

One would have thought this would have been a wake-up call for the Arrows, but still they were second best.

With the half wearing on and Harrowby looking like they would go in thankfully level at the break, they at last had an attack into the Bridgford half. A good ball from Jack Gurney to Smith was defended out for a corner. The resulting flag kick by Gurney was not cleared properly and John Smith was on hand to poke home from close range to the shock of the Bridgeford players.

Just a minute later, the referee blew for half time with Bridgford scratching their heads as to how they were behind.

This really was a game of two halves with a different Harrowby coming out for the second half in which they controlled most of the play and created chances themselves.

Gurney had a couple of shots from distance and Elliot King and Harry Olivant had sights on goal.

As the second half wore on, Bridgford went looking for the equaliser but a strong showing from Lewis Marsh, Charlie Hart and Yeniberitz kept their goalkeeper Phil McGann rarely troubled, and a couple of over-hit crosses were the only trouble with which they had to deal.

The referee blew for full time to make it five wins on the bounce to really turn Harrowby's season round after an indifferent first half of the campaign.

Harrowby now have two away games this week – Saturday at Saffron Dynamo and Tuesday a trip to Kirby Muxloe.