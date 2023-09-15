United Counties League Division One

Southwell City 2

Harrowby United 3

Harrowby United travelled the short distance to Southwell City on the hottest day of the year and took all three points they – but left it late with the winner coming in the 94th minute.

On the back of two consecutive wins, Harrowby went into the game full of confidence.

Early pressure paid off on eight minutes. Jack Gurney’s corner was met at the near post by Harry Allcock who outjumped the defence, heading past the stranded keeper.

Harrowby seemed to sit back from the restart and the home side applied some pressure but never really posed a threat to the Arrows goal.

On 30 minutes, Harrowby were forced to change the ever reliable Kemal Yeniberitz who was struggling with the intense heat, Max Baker replacing him to make his debut for the club.

Southwell found themselves on level terms minutes later. A poor kick from Jake Frestle in the Harrowby goal was played out wide to Callum Law. With Frestle expecting a cross, Law fired at the near post from a tight angle to equalise.

Both teams pressed for the remainder of the half with neither really testing their respective keepers.

Harrowby changed Charlie Hart for Mathias Amponsen at the break and the new formation had an instant impact.

Tom Harris’s run from the half way line was too strong for the home defence and his perfect cross was met by Allcock who made no mistake from 10 yards to register his and Harrowby’s second only a minute into the second half.

Minutes later, the home side were under pressure again. Jon Smith’s long range effort was deflected for a corner. Gurney again delivered the perfect cross which was met by the head of Baker but unfortunately the crossbar denied Harrowby the chance of extending their lead.

In the intense heat, play became scrappy with neither team getting a firm grip on the game.

Southwell were gifted an equaliser when a poor back pass from Brad Gothard was intercepted by Joshua Gardner who made no mistake, firing past Frestle on 66 minutes.

Southwell almost took the lead on 75 minutes when the ever dangerous substitute Chris Okoye eluded three tackles before shooting from a tight angle and striking the post.

With the game seemingly set for a draw, Harrowby piled on the pressure in the closing minutes and were rewarded in the 94th when Baker’s long throw was flicked on at the near post and met at the back post by the head of Amponsen to register his first goal for Harrowby and take maximum points.

Harrowby are next in action at home on Saturday when they entertain Clifton All Whites. Kick-off is 3pm.