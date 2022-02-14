United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Saffron Dynamo 1

Harrowby United welcomed Saffron Dynamo on a blustery afternoon at Dickens Road on Saturday but, despite the weather, there was still a healthy crowd of 100 in attendance.

Kemal Yeniberitz and John Smith were missing from the squad, Josh Burkitt made his debut from Chesterfield and Charlie Harte was back from injury. Matt Wilson came into the backline with skipper Alex Hales moving into midfield.

As the game started, both teams struggled in the conditions with a swirling wind blowing straight across the pitch. Chances were hard to come by for both teams, with defences on top.

From a Saffron corner they took the lead when the wind got hold of the ball and United keeper Richard Stainsby could only punch into his own net.

This buoyed Saffron on and Stainsby made a couple of smart saves to keep it to a one goal deficit.

Tom Rigby did start to get the better of his full back as the first half wore on and he put in a couple of telling crosses. Into the second half and Harrowby started well, pushing Saffron to defend deep. John replaced Harte and his pace started to trouble Saffron.

While Harrowby were playing a lot in the Saffron half, the visitors were very dangerous on the break and Wilson and Luke Anderson put in some important challenges.

Arrows player-manager Jamie McGhee replaced Daniel Abayomi as Saffron seemed to be seeing out the game well.

Sam Thorpe, after being out for six months, replaced the tireless Jack McGovern.

With probably Harrowby's best play of the day, McGhee fed Rigby down the right and his perfect cross was headed home by a Saffron defender after good pressure from Will King.

Harrowby now sensed a win after being behind for so long and not looking like breaching the Saffron defence.

After Harrowby equalised with five minutes to go, McGhee was fouled for a free kick three minutes later. He stepped up himself and hit an unstoppable shot from 30 yards out which the keeper tipped on to the bar for an amazing save. The ball fell back into play and King controlled it well and fired home to give Harrowby the lead, cueing delirious celebrations from the players and supporters.

Harrowby saw the game out well for the win which looked very unlikey with five minutes to go.

A great win for Harrowby who were not at their best but kept plugging away.

The Arrows have a tough looking fixture next Saturday, away to Radford FC.