United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 6

Borrowash Victoria 0

Harrowby United's hat trick hero Jack McGovern. (51933680)

Harrowby United welcomed Borrowash Victoria to Dickens Road on a wet Saturday afternoon.

With conditions not good and the rain driving down, Harrowby had the game under control in the first 15 minutes against their lowly opponents from Derbyshire.

Jack McGovern opened the scoring after five minutes, driving home after the ball fell nicely to him on the edge of the box.

The lead was soon doubled when Danny Durkin's cross was put in their own net by the unlucky Borrowash defender.

It was then wave after wave of Arrows attacks and McGovern returned the favour to set up Durkin to smash home.

Harrowby were now in complete control and Makhale Mahlatsi scored with a smart finish for his first goal for Harrowby, making it 4-0 at half time and surely game over.

With the weather not easing up, Harrowby soon carried on where they left off with plenty of attacking football, and McGovern made it five early on in the second half.

Threee changes were made with Barretto, Rigby and Dee entering the game with just a couple of minutes to go.

Fine work by Jack Gurney teed up McGovern for a well-deserved hat trick to make the final score 6-0.

A good performance from Harrowby and nice to have two clean sheets in a row. A special mention to the 80 fans who turned up in awful conditions.

Harrowby are at home again on Saturday for a difficult looking fixture, with Hinckley the visitors.