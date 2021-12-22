United Counties League Division One

Barrow Town 3

Harrowby United 2

(42512150)

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby travelled to Barrow upon Soar still depleted with injuries and made the worst possible start by giving away a needless penalty in the first minute.

Already a goal down early on, player-manager Jamie McGhee had a chance to equalise straight after but his effort just went over the bar.

There was not much to write home about for Harrowby for the rest of the half and midway through it they went two down with a smart Barrow finish past Arrows goalkeeper Phil McGann.

The second half was the complete opposite with Harrowby dominating for long periods and playing some good football on a difficult pitch.

Harrowby pulled a goal back when a fine run and cross by Theo Barretto was finished at the far post by Alex Hales.

This seemed to panic Barrow and Harrowby started to really dominate the midfield areas.

With five minutes remaining, Harrowby scored a deserved equaliser when good work by Jack Gurney was headed back across the goal by Hales and Jack McGovern headed home.

With Harrowby now looking to win the game, Barrow broke with their only attack of the half and scored the winner in the last minute for a real sucker punch after a great second half Harrowby performance.

With losing top scorer Danny Durkin to Sleaford, Harrowby will be looking for their fortunes to change with five new signings imminent for the Holwell Sports game at home on Tuesday (December 28), 3pm kick-off.