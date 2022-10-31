United Counties League Cup

Rothwell Corinthians 2

Harrowby United 1

Harrowby United fell at the first hurdle in the first round of the United Counties League Cup on Saturday.

The Arrows did not have the best of first round draws, an away fixture up against defending cup holders Rothwell Corinthians.

However, it was Harrowby who took the lead in the 22nd minute against the Premier Division South Corinthians when Lord Ohene Banin Marfo found the back of the net.

The Arrows held their 1-0 advantage till the end of the first half.

No doubt having received the hair dryer treatment during the half time break, Rothwell equalised three minutes into the second period courtesy of their number nine Adefolarin Ademidon.

Harrowby United's participation in the cup competition ended when that man again, Ademidon, completed his brace following a neat one-two with Tai Williams.