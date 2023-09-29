United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Newark Town 3

Action from Harrowby United's draw against Newark Town. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby United welcomed local rivals Newark Town for this A1 derby.

With both teams in good form, it looked to be cracking fixture for a Tuesday night at the JRL Stadium in front of a bumper crowd of 200.

Harrowby made two changes from the good win over Rainworth on Saturday. Jon Smith and Luke Peberdy came in for Baker and Harrison Dee.

Harrowby started the game on the front foot, pushing Newark back, defending deep.

A a great move involving Harris and Jack Gurney ended with a great run into the box by Peberdy to place it into the bottom corner and give the Arrows a deserved lead.

But the lead did not last long as a lapse in concentration across the pitch allowed the dangerous Lewis Chambers to hit a scuffed shot which somehow went under Jake Frestle in the Harrowby goal.

This seemed to knock Harrowby off there stride and the game became a stop-start affair with a lot of niggly fouls given away.

Just as it looked like both teams would go on level, a needless corner given away by the Arrows ended with a free header in the six yard box to gift Newark a half time lead.

The second half started with no changes but much the same as the first – niggly fouls and not much football played.

Newark took a real stranglehold on the game when another set-piece to the near post found ex-Arrow Elliot King who prodded home to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

This seemed to spur Harrowby on and just minutes later skipper Gurney picked up a loose ball and placed his shot into the top corner to give the Arrows hope.

The introduction of Max Baker seemed to change the game as his runs and passing from left-back set Harrowby up on the front foot to press Newark to defend deeper.

With the Arrows now in the ascendancy, Harry Allcock had a great chance one-on-one but the keeper made a good save.

While Harrowby were pushing, Newark were always dangerous on the break and Sam Wright had two great chances to put the game beyond Harrowby, but Frestle matched him with two good saves.

Harrowby’s equaliser arrived and it was max Baker again down the left who fed Lord Marfo and his great cross was put away by substitute Brima Daramy..

There was still time for Harrowby to score again from Marfo but a linesman’s flag went up, the game finished all square at three apiece.

It was an entertaining derby in front of the biggest crowd of the season and probably a draw was the right result, but Harrowby will rue giving away three soft goals.

The Arrows are away at Sandiacre Town on Saturday, followed by another Tuesday night game at home when big boys Loughborough Students visit the JRL Stadium for a league cup match clash.