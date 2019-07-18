South Kesteven Charity Cup, semi-final

Harrowby United 1

Grantham Town 1

Action from Saturday's charity cup semi-final between Harrowby United and Grantham Town. Photo: Toby Roberts (13891612)

(Harrowby won 5-4 on penalties)

Harrowby United took on local rivals Grantham Town at home in this charity cup semi-final on Saturday.

Prior to kick-off, a minute's silence was held to pay respect to Gerardus Bos, a Harrowby United player who sadly lost his life at the age of 22 last week.

Harrowby went in front after 10 minutes when David Golapo bagged an excellent strike from 20 yards out.

This excellent start was then followed by another chance for Harrowby, but they were unable to beat Grantham’s keeper. Nevertheless, it seemed Harrowby had turned up for the win at this early point in the game, with excellent possession and form.

After a pretty easy-going first half, the Arrows managed to maintain their lead to go into half-time still 1-0 up.

Once the second half was underway, fatigue started to show for both teams, but it was clear that Grantham went into this half wanting to level the playing field.

The Gingerbreads were awarded a very rare, indirect free kick in the 55th minute, but they were unable to produce an equaliser from it.

The second half fatigue continued to show but the 76th minute saw Grantham Town back on level terms when Rodrigo Silva nipped in at the near post to sneak the goal past Harrowby keeper Yinka Adebowale.

Town had the last chance to snatch the win in normal time from a free kick in the 91st minute, but Adebowale claimed a vital save to take the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Harrowby United blazed their first penalty over the bar to put them at a massive disadvantage so early in the shoot-out.

Grantham were successful with their opener and United followed suit. Adebowale was once again the hero when he managed an inconceivable save to stop Town's next attempt.

The penalties scoreline eventually went to 4-4 and it went down to sudden death.

Harrowby stepped up first and the penalty was tucked away nicely by Abu Wadada. Grantham Town followed to try and keep the score level.

A great penalty from Grantham was met equally by another incredible save from Adebowale, determining Harrowby United as winners and securing Adebowale as Harrowby’s obvious man of the match.

Played the same day, the other semi-final saw Lincoln City Academy defeat home side Bourne Town 3-1 to book their place in the final of the competition.

South Kesteven Charity Cup committee member Ian Selby said: "The semi-finals results last weekend produced some cracking, good entertainment."

Harrowby United will now contest the cup final against the Lincoln City youngsters at Dickens Road on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.

Grantham Town will play Bourne Town at The Meres on Saturday at 1pm to decide third place.

Ian said: "We staggered the kick-off times so that people can watch both games.

"It’s interesting to note that the Lincoln Academy under-16 side in 2018 were EFL national champions, so a chance to see these youngsters in action at Harrowby will be something special."

Ian added that committee members were delighted that five worthy charities will benefit from the inaugural South Kesteven Charity Cup competition.