Lincs Cup

First round

Harrowby United 2

Pinchbeck United 2

(Harrowby won 4-3 on penalties)

Action from Harrowby United versus Pinchbeck United. Photo: Toby Roberts (5437116)

Harrowby United looked to bounce back from a league defeat against Melton Town at the weekend .

And they did so by booking a place in round two of the Lincs Cup on Tuesday night after a win on penalties against Pinchbeck United at Dickens Lane.

The game began very cagily, with the only real chance prevented by a clearance off the line from a Pinchbeck defender after a corner. Danny Brooks also tried his luck form distance but blazed over.

Things soon picked up in the second half. Harrowby went in front after a committed challenge by Joe Briers allowed the ball to drop for Harry Wakefield. He drove the ball across the box only for bto be cleared into the path of Brooks who did extremely well to keep his shot low and drive it into the bottom corner to give the Arrows the lead.

Harrowby continued their build-up play and were rewarded a second time after Jurelle Philip came up some neat footwork to cut inside from the left on to his right foot and put the ball past the Pinchbeck keeper, leaving him with no chance.

Pinchbeck answered almost immediately as Josh Smith ghosted past the Arrows' defence and slid the ball home to give the visitors a chance to take the game to penalties.

And they did; a corner was not dealt with and was tapped home by ex-Arrow loanee Ewan Fieldhouse. Harrowby hung on at the end and took the game to penalties.

Keeper Sam Andrew saved four penalties and Briers scored the winning spot kick to shoot the Arrows into the next round.

Harrowby: Andrew, Bilson, Philip, Cross, Hill, Barrow, Slater, Brooks, Wakefield, Briggs, Sylla.