Harrowby United have been awarded a further funding grant from the Football Foundation.

This grant will be used for the minor improvement works of the clubhouse and changing rooms, including new doors, windows and a complete refurb of the men’s toilets.

Harrowby used the extended break enforced by the first national lockdown to refurbish much of their club house, particularly the main bar area, as well as maintaining their pitch.

Amber Kitching, Commercial Manager at the club, said: “We are thrilled to have received further funding from the Football Foundation.

“Over the summer we have gone through an entire refurbishment of the clubhouse, and this grant will allow us to continue with this project.

“This year hasn’t been the easiest for us as a club, but we don’t want to stop the momentum we have built up over the season.

“We will continue to search for new ways to grow and improve as a club both on and off the pitch”.