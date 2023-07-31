United Counties League Division One

Radford 0

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United’s first league match of the season was part of the ground hop weekend, and they could not have been given a much tougher looking fixture than having to visit Radford on Saturday morning for an 11am kick-off.

The crowd was swelled to 400 by the ground hoppers weekend, including a good contingent from Harrowby.

Harrowby were still missing a few players through injuries and holidays, but also welcomed back Harry Allcock and Kyle Reek from holidays, whilst new signing Josh Clarke made the bench.

Harrowby started the game well and dominated the first 25 minutes, having four decent chances which Radford goalkeeper Yinka dealt with.

Both Harrowby widemen, Harry Olivant and Jon Smith, gave Radford’s full backs a difficult time but the goal did not come despite the dominance Harrowby had enjoyed in the early part of the game.

Radford then started to come more into the game with their direct approach, but Harrowby’s back three of Mathias Amponsem, Lewis Marsh and Kemal Yeniberitz coped comfortably with everything thrown at them.

Radford’s best chance of the first half came from a ball over the top. Arrows keeper Jake Frestle found himself stranded but the resulting chip landed on the top of the net.

Jack Gurney then put Allcock through but again Yinka made a fine save to keep the scores level at 0-0 going into half time.

The impressive Reek was replaced by Ewan Armstrong after falling awkwardly on his knee.

Radford shaded the first 15 minutes of the second half without really troubling Frestle’s goal, Marsh a couple of times covering well when Radford looked well placed.

Harrowby grew more into the second half with Luke Peberdy particularly strong in midfield.

With the game now becoming a proper battle, Allcock broke through and hit a great shot from 25 yards which beat Yinka but smacked agonisingly against the Radford post.

Clarke replaced Olivant and Brima Daramy came on for Smith as Harrowby went looking for the winner, but for all their good endeavour it was not to be on the day.

Radford then had a chance to win it at the death but, uncharacteristically, Litchfield headed over when well placed.

Going to a tough place for the first game of the season at Radford, Harrowby should perhaps be happy with the result, but after dominating large parts of the game they felt a little disappointed to come away with only a point.

Harrowby travel to Saffron Dynamo on Saturday, followed by a big local derby at home against Bourne Town on Tuesday (August 8).