United Counties League Division One

Radford 1

Harrowby United 1

(42512150)

Harrowby United made the daunting midweek trip to high flying Radford who boasted a played eight won eight record, plus a win in the FA Vase.

Harrowby came into the game with confidence low and knew it would be a difficult night.

The Arrows were boosted by new signings Stainby in goal and the returning McGovern, but with the returning Ollivant not available.

Harrowby started the game well with Lord dangerous in his favoured position up front with King.

Harrowby took a surprise but deserved lead when a well-worked free kick found Lord who finished well past ex-Arrow Yinka.

Harrowby had a couple of great chances to go two up with a King header and a Smith chance.

Radford looked shell shocked at how well Harrowby were competing, and everything they tried was well dealt with by Stainby and his back four.

With strong words echoing out from the home changing room, the Arrows knew a different Radford would come out battling in the second half; but Harrowby were still dealing with everything Radford tried.

An injury to Taylor, who was outstanding again at the back, disrupted the Arrows defence and Radford started to put more pressure on the back line.

Radford equalised on 70 minutes when McLaghlan steered home.

Another injury to the tireless Smith disrupted the Arrows even more, with Gurney taking his place.

McGovern replaced King and McGhee for Robbie Smith saw the game out, even with eight minutes of added time.

A good point for the Arrows who could feel a little disappointed not to get all three on chances created, but a good confidence booster ahead of a tough game at home to Barrow on Saturday.