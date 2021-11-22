United Counties League Division One

Clifton All Whites 1

Harrowby United 1

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby United travelled to Clifton still missing Hill, Jack McGovern and Jack Gurney.

Player-manager Jamie McGhee started and there was a debut for Gibbons.

The game was not much of a football spectacle with both teams struggling to get any fluidity into their play.

Clifton took the lead from a comical goal when a tame looking shot somehow found the corner of the net when keeper Phil McGann thought it was going wide.

An uphill struggle for the Arrows again but to their credit they did start having some joy in the Clifton half.

A hopeful ball from McGhee found Danny Durkin and his cross was headed back out for Kemal Yeniberitz to expertly volley back over the keeper to draw the scores level.

It stayed that way up to half time. In the second half, Clifton really kicked on and dominated for long periods seizing on a lot of misplaced passes from the Harrowby players.

Both Clifton full backs caused Harrowby lots of problems and their winger was probably the best the Arrows have come up against.

Clifton had chances to take the lead but three good stops from McGann and a post from a header saved the Arrows.

On a rare Harrowby attack, a lofted ball into the box was headed home by Durkin but he was adjudged to have been climbing on the defender by the referee, who made a lot of strange decisions for both teams.

Harrowby managed to take a fortunate point home against Clifton who belied their lowly position and who will surely climb the table.

Harrowby United are at home on Saturday when they host the mighty Hucknall Town, with a large crowd anticipated.