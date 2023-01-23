United Counties League Division One

Newark Town 1

Harrowby United 1

Harrowby United players Jack Arbon and Ewan Armstrong close down a Newark opponent. Photo: Rob Currell

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby United lost players to Newark Town earlier in the season, so this was always going to be a spicy local derby, especially as Newark had beaten the Arrows easily 5-1 earlier in the season.

With Newark receiving their team-of-the-month award before the game, for winning seven out of seven, this was always going to be a tough afternoon for the Arrows, but Harrowby's form of late has been improving week on week so they were quietly confident of causing Newark a few problems.

With most games called off because of the frosty weather, a crowd of nearly 260 turned up to the 4G pitch at the YMCA. Ewan Armstrong and John Smith came in for Jamie McGhee and Robbie Smith.

The game got under way with both teams not giving much away, Harry Olivant looking really dangerous for the Arrows on the left side with some fine runs to beat his full back numerous times.

Chances were at a premium but Newark took the lead when, from a Harrowby free kick, the home side broke and when the prolific Lewis Chambers was put through one-on-one there was always only going to be one result and he finished well.

Harrowby skipper Jack Gurney and new signing Pebbledy then started to gain more control in the middle of the park as the Arrows tried to get back in the game, but Newark's back line was rarely troubled in the first half.

Arrows goalkeeper Phil McGann made a smart save towards the end of the half to leave the score 1-0 to Newark at half time.

Lord Marfo replaced Liam Smith at half time as Harrowby went on the front foot with their quick forwards starting to cause Newark problems.

A deserved equaliser came when Smith's ball was missed at the back post and skipper Gurney smashed home to the delight of the strong travelling support.

Harrowby now looked like they would get the winner and when Smith went through and hit the post, the ball fell to Marfo but he miskicked his effort wide.

Both teams made numerous changes which made the game a stop/start affair.

Just when it looked like it would end all square, Newark broke but, fortunately for the Arrows, McGann made a smart save and then the impressive Arbon cleared off the line.

And so the game did finish level which was probably the right result on the day.

Harrowby will be pleased that they are now competing against the higher teams in the league, as they start moving up the table themselves.

Weather permitting, St Andrews are the visitors to Harrowby tomorrow (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm, but the Arrows have no fixture on Saturday.