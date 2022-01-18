United Counties League Division One

Borrowash Victoria 2

Harrowby United 2

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby United made the trip to Derbyshire with four debutants in the line-up on Saturday.

On a very heavy pitch, football was at a premium, with the conditions getting heavier as the game went on.

The dangerous Nathan Smith, who looked lively all game until going off injured, had Harrowby's first chance but shot straight at the keeper.

Harrowby enjoyed most of the play in the first half of the game but with Borrowash defending deep and going route one it was always going to be a tough afternoon.

Harrowby took the lead when fine play from Jack Gurney and Tom Rigby produced a cross for Kemal Yeniberitz to head home.

The Arrows had a couple of half chances to increase their lead but lack of composure was their undoing.

Harrowby's keeper and back four remained untroubled throughout the first half.

The second half started with a more determined Borrowash, and a midfield battle suited their play.

The home side equalised when slack defending allowed their forward to be brought down by keeper Richard Stainsby and the resulting penalty was slotted home.

With Borrowash tails now up, Harrowby struggled to play any kind of football but they nevertheless went 2-1 up when debutant King's shot came back off the keeper's legs and into the net.

A couple of injuries seem to change the Harrowby team, with Gurney and Smith having to be replaced.

With 10 minutes remaining, Borrowash scored a really scruffy equaliser from what has been happening too much of late – a corner not cleared was scrambled in at the far post.

The game finished two apiece but it was two points dropped on United's travels, with a disappointing second half against the league's basement side.

Harrowby are at home on Saturday when Birstall United Social are the visitors to Dickens Road. Kick-off is 3pm.