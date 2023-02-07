United Counties League Division One

Holwell Sports 2

Harrowby United 2

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby United made the short trip on Saturday to in-form Holwell Sports who had won four on the trot in convincing fashion.

Harrowby went into the game buoyed by recent performances and took a strong looking squad to Melton.

And they got off to the perfect start as Lord Marfo broke through only to see his first effort saved, but he followed up to put the Arrows one up.

Holwell looked very dangerous up front with a lot of pace on both wings and forward positions.

Midway through the first half, a free kick just outside the box on the left hand side was well struck by the Holwell winger Tom Harris to fire into the top corner to bring the home side level.

A good battle then ensued with both teams having half-chances.

A couple of decisions did not go Harrowby's way – Marfo being held back when through on goal and a close offside decision.

Holwell had chances themselves but some good blocks from Lewis Marsh and Jack Arbon kept the scores level up to the break.

Rob Smith replaced Harry Olivant at half time and Harrowby started getting good control of the game and regained the lead with 20 minutes to go after Holwell failed to clear from a corner and Elliot King poked home.

The game then turned in Holwell's favour as Mustapha ohn was red carded for a bad tackle after only just coming on as a substitute.

With 90 minutes on the clock, another sucker punch for Harrowby saw them fail to clear their lines and Tom Pope equalised to make it 2-2.

There were still six minutes of stoppage time and Holwell sensed a winner.

Another dangerous free kick was conceded by the Arrows but the wall stood firm and Harrowby held on for what was, on the balance of play and chances, a fair result on the day.

But Harrowby too many times this season have seen winning positions turn into draws and this was amazingly their 10th draw of the season so fa.

However, the recent improvement has seen just two defeats in 10, with some crucial games coming up to give Harrowby the chance to climb the table.

Harrowby are at home tonight when they host St Andrews. Kick-off is 7.45pm. The Arrows will be at home again on Saturday when Radford are the visitors.