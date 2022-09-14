United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Blackstones 1

Harrowby United and Blackstones pay respect to the late Queen prior to Tuesday night's match. Photo: Toby Roberts (59334763)

Harrowby United welcomed Blackstones to the JRL Stadium for a tasty local derby, being the overwhelming underdogs on current form.

With players returning from injury, Harrowby's squad is now looking healthier than in recent weeks. Clayton was still deputising in goal for the injured McGann. Temple and Alphonso were missing from the week before.

A fast pace started the game with Harrowby on the front foot and when Robbie Smith was fouled on 10 minutes, Gurney's driven free kick was headed home for his first goal for the club by Taylor Gray.

Harrowby were competing well against their in-form opponents who had only been beaten once all season.

Blackstones did pose a threat with both their wingers, very pacey against Harrowby's two debutant full backs.

Clayton came to Harrowby's rescue with a fine save with his legs, and moments later Blackstones hit the post from a lofted shot.

Harrowby should have gone two up when the impressive Robbie Smith beat his man and put in a fine cross for John Smith, who was in two minds and put it over the crossbar.

The second half started with Blackstones on the front foot and pushing Harrowby's back line deeper.

Harrowby were now struggling to match their opponents but dug in and battled for every ball.

For all the possession Blackstones had, they did not really trouble Clayton and were guilty of over playing.

A couple of injuries made Harrowby's task harder to hold on to their lead, and that was not helped when Yeniberitz was sin binned for the final 10 minutes.

With time running out, Blackstones got, what was probably on the balance of play, a fair equaliser when good wing play was centred and fired past Clayton.

Harrowby held on for a deserved point and can take plenty of positives from the game in what has been a difficult start to the season.

Man of the match was Taylor Gray who was outstanding at the back in only his second start for the club.