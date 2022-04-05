United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Clifton All Whites 1

Action from Harrowby United's draw with Clifton All Whites. (55886049)

Harrowby United welcomed Clifton All Whites to Dickens Road, looking to improve on performances of late.

Tom Rigby and Alex Hayles returned and made the starting Arrows 11, whilst Jaden Fell made his first start of the season.

A young and energetic Clifton started the game well, hoping to keep their good form going which has seen them go from bottom of the league to mid-table since a new management team and players came in.

Keeping the ball well, the visitors had the majority of the early play without really creating many clear cut chances.

The Arrows started to get on top and looking more dangerous than of previous weeks.

And they took the lead when a ball defended fell to Fell who volleyed home for his first goal for Harrowby.

Action from Harrowby United's draw with Clifton All Whites. (55886053)

This stung Clifton into action, with them hitting the bar and Harrowby goalkeeper Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra saving well.

United striker Jack Gurney had a couple of strong runs but Clifton but countered with good blocks.

The second half started with Clifton testing the Harrowby back line but they stood firm, until a run from a Clifton midfielder ended with a tackle outside the area from which, to the amazement of everybody, the referee pointed to the spot. Justice was done when Pipes-Goulsbra made a fine save.

Just a few minutes later, a quick break from Clifton, after Harrowby were guilty of missed tackles, saw the visitors equalise with a tap-in.

The game became really open then with both teams looking for the win in an entertaining spectacle for the 100-strong crowd.

Hayles had two great chances to win the game after good runs from Gurney and Mustapha John but he could not hit the target when well placed.

With five minutes to go, Clifton should have had another spot kick after a blatant foul. But the referee waved away, probably feeling guilty from the earlier one he gave.

In the final minute, Mathias Amponsem somehow hooked one off the Harrowby goal line when it looked like a winner for Clifton.

And so the points were shared in a much improved performance from the Arrows.

Harrowby are away to promotion-seeking Belper United on Saturday