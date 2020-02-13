United Counties League Division One

Blackstones 0

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United (29111868)

Harrowby United made the short trip to Stamford for this local derby and, being one place behind them in the league, it was an important game for both clubs.

With Jamie McGhee now at the club for one year and having stabilised the side from having two Players remaining when he took over, he has done a remarkable job with his management team to make Harrowby a force once again.

McGhee started himself and Moulds went into right back, Chanju to left, Kwesi moved into the middle and new signing Sam Thorpe replaced the holidaying price. Ricky Lovelace went into goal for the injured Yinka.

Straight from the off, Harrowby were on the front foot and dominated from the centre of the park. The Arrows had half-chances without really troubling Bellairs in the Blackstones goal.

After a couple of corners, the ball was worked back to Hayles and he drove in from 20 yards to give Harrowby a deserved lead.

Warman headed over moments later from a McGhee corner, whilst Stubbs failed to react when well-positioned in the box.

Blackstones offered little in the first half with Harrowby's defence rarely troubled.

Just before half time, sloppy Harrowby play ended with Blackstones breaking. Papworth-Moore crossed before United skipper Stubbs intercepted it. With the ball flying into the net, it somehow glanced off Lovelace's head for a corner kick.

For all their dominance, it was a big let-off for Harrowby but they had made it to half time a goal up.

The second half started and for 15 minutes Blackstones really pushed Harrowby back and caused a lot of problems. Dangerous crosses and corners came and went, with Stubbs clearing one off the line and Lovelace making two good stops.

The storm was weathered and Harrowby began to play their football again. The injured McGhee made way for the dangerous Kolapo and he really caused Blackstones a lot of problems.

Abu replaced Showler and, after two good chances were squandered by Kolapo, on one of his marauding runs crossed for Thorpe to score his first goal for the club which gave Harrowby a comfortable two-goal lead.

Yeniberitz replaced Thorpe after his goal and Harrowby managed the remainder game really well, still having time to miss a couple more great chances.

It was a great result for Harrowby and a season's league double over Blackstones.

Player-manager McGhee commented how pleased he was with the win and said it was the best all-round performance for a long time: "Everybody worked hard and a 2-0 win was kind on Blackstones.

"Special mention for new keeper Lovelace who only signed on Friday but gave a very calm and assured performance.

Harrowby United are at home on Saturday when they entertain Burton Park who are one place behind them in the league.

