United Counties League

Division One

Lutterworth Town 2

Harrowby United 5

Harrowby United (5160289)

Harrowby United made the short journey to joint leaders Lutterworth Town on a rain-sodden afternoon against an in-form side that was still unbeaten.

It was the hosts who started the liveliest and tested the Arrows defensive line and it was the home side who came out on top. A defensive mix-up let in Tendai Daire, last season's leading league marksman, who lifted the ball over keeper Sam Andrew and, despite the best efforts of defender Louis Danquah on the line, the ball bounced in with only three minutes on the clock.

The Swifts pressed and were causing the Arrows problems coming forward, and a ball that was played into the back post by Luke Shaw saw Daire rise and head wide.

Harrowby got themselves back into the game with some neat interchanges of play and got their reward when debutant Harry Wakefield drove forward towards the 18-yard box, brushing past two players before striking the ball across the keeper into the bottom corner for the equaliser.

Number two for the Arrows came not long after as Nathan Kelly received the ball and beat the Swifts right back Kade Lewis, and his teasing ball across the six-yard box was met again by Wakefield, and an outside of the boot finish put the Arrows in front.

On 39 minutes, the visitors went further in front when a corner wasn’t cleared properly and on-loan Barwell centre half Jack Musgrave cheekily backheeled off the bounce and into the top corner to make it 3-1

But the home side were still pushing to stay in the game and whipped a great corner into the back post where Daire headed home.

Both teams came out after the break and went hunting for the next goal, but the visitors were the happiest when Stephen Chaplin put a great through-ball in and Nathan Kelly slid the ball under the on-rushing keeper to make it 4-2.

Lutterworth were shocked moments later as Wakefield helped himself to a hat trick. On a mazy run from right to left, he skipped two challenges and drove the ball home from the narrowest of angles, sending it through the keeper's legs.

This was one of the best performances for the Arrows and a well-deserved victory against a strong, disciplined Lutterworth side.

+ Harrowby United host Bourne Town at Dickens Road on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.