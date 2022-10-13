United Counties League Division One

Southwell City 3

Harrowby United 1

Harrowby United travelled to Southwell on what turned out to be a disappointing night for the Arrows on Wednesday.

The first half was a level game and Robbie Smith had Harrowby's best chance with a one-on-one which the keeper saved.

Southwell went ahead when a mistake was made in the Arrows defence and a cross was put in at the far post for the lead against the run of play.

For the next 15 minutes, Harrowby came under the cosh but held firm.

Then Harrowby equalised just before half time when a corner was not cleared and Armstrong struck a fine shot into the far corner to give the Arrows a deserved leveller.

The second half started with Southwell on the front foot and they regained the lead with a fine cross and finish at the far post.

The hosts then went down to 10 men after a nasty tackle in midfield on John Smith.

Harrowby now started to get on the ball with the extra man and King should havae equalised but somehow put it wide.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee rung the changes but against the run of play Southwell broke to make it 3-1.

Harrowby did have chances but failed when well placed and that was their downfall all night.

Southwell held on for a deserved win to leave Harrowby in a precarious position at the wrong end of the table. Harrowby have a home game tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Gedling Miners Welfare, kick-off 3pm.