FA Vase First Round Qualifying

Selston 3

Harrowby United 1

The Arrows made the trip to Selston in this FA Vase tie missing five players through various reasons, but still taking a strong looking 13.

Playing against a Selston team who are in the same league as Harrowby but struggling at the wrong end of the table, the game started with the Arrows on top in the early stages as a couple of shots flashed across the home side goal.

With Jake Frestle in the Harrowby goal not having much action, it was a surprise when Selston took the lead.

Mathias Amponsem was caught napping in the box and fouled the Selston forward for a penalty which was duly despatched to give the home side the lead.

This seemed to shock Harrowby into going on the front foot and they equalised with a good move which was finished well by Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes.

Harrowby had two great chances to take the lead through Taylor Gray and Hutchinson-Wilkes, both one-on-one with the keeper, but they failed to hit the target and so the Arrows went into half time level.

The second half was a complete turnaround to the first as the Arrows struggled to compete with Selston. Too many passes went astray and they totally stopped playing the football they had in the first.

Selston regained the lead early in the second half when Gregory finished after more sloppy play, and they soon had a third to virtually wrap the game up.

As bad as the second half was, the Arrows still had three or four good chances to get back in the game but a lack of composure summed up a very disappointing 45 minutes up against a very average Selston team.