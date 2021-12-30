United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Holwell Sports 1

New Harrowby United signing Matt Wilson (left) in action on Saturday. (54005462)

Holwell were the visitors for this Christmas derby in front of a bumper crowd of 200.

On a very heavy pitch after the constant rain, Harrowby gave a debut up front for Nathan Smith after Durkin's departure to Sleaford, and Matt Wilson and Will Gore also made their debuts off the bench.

A scrappy opening from both sides saw Harrowby have the better of the early stages, and Jack McGovern somehow hit the bar when well placed, with some off the crowd saying it was over the goalline but the referee played on.

Howell's keeper then made a great save and Jack Gurney had a shot well-blocked in the box.

But as has happened for a few games now, Harrowby were caught on the break when a fine ball from Pebbledy split the Harrowby defence and Kyle Reek finished well past Phil McGann. Reek was then replaced after a challenge when scoring.

Harrowby did hit back when a Tom Rigby corner fell to Luke Andersen and he slotted home to leave the half time score one apiece.

In the second half, Harrowby had most of the play in the Holwell half without really testing the keeper, and the final ball was mostly missing to create any goal scoring chances.

And as the pitch got heavier, the game finished 1-1 which was, on reflection, a fair result with Holwell battling well for their point.

All three of Harrowby's new signings made good debuts in front of another great crowd at Dickens Road, with only one home gate being below 100 this season.

Harrowby's next game is a tasty local Derby away at Bourne Town on Monday (3pm kick-off), then at home next Saturday (January 8) when Dunkirk are the visitors.