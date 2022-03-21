United Counties League Division One

Ingles FC 2

Harrowby United 2

Gareth Lee (53088040)

Harrowby United made the trip to Shepshed to play Ingles on Saturday with new signings Fell, Armstrong and Sutton coming into the squad.

Harrowby still had seven players missing through various reasons.

On a bobbly pitch, Harrowby started well with Jack Gurney going close on two occasions.

Ingles' direct approach was always dangerous with their two big centre forwards. And on two occasions, hesitation from Harrowby keeper Kaleb gave Ingles chances to take the lead.

Harrowby went close to taking the lead when a towering header from Luke Anderson struck the post, but it ended goalless at half time.

The second half started with Ingles on the front foot and they took the lead when a through-ball to fawkes was put away past on-rushing Harrowby keeper Kaleb.

The game then went from bad to worse for the Arrows when skipper Alex Hayles was sent off for a last man challenge.

Amazingly, a minute later, Harrowby equalised when Gurney's through-ball was smartly put away by Gareth Lee.

A change in formation for Harrowby saw Daniel Abayomi in at centre half and Sutton on, making his debut at full back.

Ingles then started knocking long balls into the box and, with seven minutes left, hesitance from Kaleb from a corner saw the ball headed home to give the home side what looked to be the winner.

Fell and Makhale Mahlatsi then came to bolster the Arrows.

While Ingles were searching for a third goal to seal victory for sure, a long ball up front from Arrows keeper Kaleb was latched on to by the pace of Lee who ran free.

His initial shot was saved but he followed up to register the equaliser to the jubilation of the Harrowby following, a goal richly deserved for Lee 's tireless running up front.

Ingles kicked off but the referee blew for full time to give Harrowby a deserved point.

Harrowby United host promotion hopefuls Aylestone Park on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.