Harrowby maintained their place in the United Counties League Division One play-off spots after an action-packed victory at Selston on Saturday.

The Arrows ran out 4-2 winners after scoring twice in the final 18 minutes of a match which saw three red cards.

Harrowby's Kemal Yeniberitz and Selston's Ben Moore were sent off in the second half after an off the ball incident before the hosts had Isaac Fisher dismissed in injury-time.

The Arrows had adapted better to going down to 10 men with Lord Marfo and substitute Brima Daramy both netting after Harry Allcock's earlier double strike.

Jamie McGhee's side had made the trip to Nottinghamshire looking to bounce back after a disappointing display seven days earlier in the 3-2 loss at Birstall.

Experienced goalkeeper Richard Stainsby came in for his first appearance of the season while Harrison Dee, Lewis Marsh and Jon Smith all started.

Harrowby got off to a flying start as top scorer Allock put them ahead after just two minutes with an excellent first-time finish.

However, the lead lasted just 14 minutes before Selston equalised as Jacob Barrass cut inside before laying the ball into the path of Tom Wood who smashed home a superb strike into the top corner of the Harrowby net from outside the area.

Harrowby again hit back and had regained the advantage just past the half-hour mark as Allcock netted his 17th goal of the season with a near post finish.

Two-goal Harry Allcock is congratulated by his team-mates. Photo: Steve Nesbitt

But parity had been restored within five minutes as Barrass again cut inside before unleashing a fine hit of his own that flew into the far corner of the net to send the teams in level at half-time.

Yeniberitz and Moore then received their marching orders after the break with Harrowby again seizing the initiative.

Selston failed to deal with a ball into their penalty area and Marfo pounced on the chance to bury his finish under home goalkeeper Lewis Scott.

The win was then wrapped up in injury-time as Harrowby hit their hosts on the break with Selston pushing for an equaliser.

Daramy burst clear before rounding Scott and slotting home with Selston's appeals for offside proving in vain with Fisher then being sent off in the aftermath as the hosts finished an entertaining game with nine men.

The victory leaves Harrowby in fourth place. Their home match with West Bridgford on Saturday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.