United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Dunkirk 3

Harrowby United welcomed an in-form Dunkirk to Dickens Road on Tuesday night with once again players missing to give them a much changed team from recent weeks.

Daniel Abayomi and Matt Wilson could only make the bench after injuries on Saturday, Mustapha John, Jack McGovern, Smith and Harrison Dee were all missing,whilst Josh joined Wisbech in the week.

The first half started with Dunkirk well up for the game, having an outside chance of the play-offs.

Harrowby never got going and were second best for all of the first half, which was probably the Arrows' worst half of the season.

Dunkirk took the lead when ex-Arrow Large slotted in at the far post. He soon made it two when again Harrowby were slow to react and Large finished well with all the time in the world.

Half time and Harrowby were thankfully only two down. Stern words were heard from player-manager Jamie McGhee and a couple of changes were made.

Wilson came on and made his presence felt both in defence and when pushed up front.

Jack Gurney started getting on the ball more and there was a big improvement in Harrowby.

Against the run of play, Dunkirk scored a third when Harrowby were again slow to react.

Harrowby did roll their sleeves up and had a real go in the last half an hour, and from one of Gurney's dangerous crosses Luke Anderson made it 3-1.

The Arrows did have a couple more chances but Dunkirk deserved their win.

Harrowby will be hoping for players back on Saturday when they travel for a tough game at Lutterworth Athletic.