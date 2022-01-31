United Counties League Division One

Hucknall Town 2

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United travelled to promotion-chasing Hucknall with Charlie Hart and Matt Wilson missing from the squad.

Harrowby started the game well, matching their big money opponents and playing some decent football on a bobbly pitch.

Hucknall had the first chance from a corner but hit the post.

Ten minutes later, at the other end, former Grantham Town striker Craig Westcarr turned and also hit the post, a let-off for Harrowby.

With not much in the game, Harrowby then started asking Hucknall questions.

A corner from Arrows player-manager Jamie McGhee was hand-balled in the box but nothing given by the young referee.

The 0-0 half time scoreline was reflective of a level game throughout the first half.

The second half began with Harrowby struggling to get out of their half and being guilty of not looking after the ball when they were on it.

Hucknall took the lead when a tackle was missed and Westcarr found Ryan who finished well.

The home side doubled their advantage when Arrows keeper Richard Stainsby missed a cross, gifting Hucknall a free header.

Now two down, Harrowby then began to start playing again.

But Hucknall saw the game out well with good game management to claim victory.

There were a lot of positives for Harrowby who matched their big spending opponents and, but for a lacklustre 15 minutes in the second half, the result could have been so much different.

Harrowby have a week off this week and next play Saffron Dynamo at home on Saturday, February 12.