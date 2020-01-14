United Counties League Division One

Melton Town 4

Harrowby United 0

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee. (26728145)

Harrowby United made the short trip to Melton in terrible windy conditions.

Manager Jamie McGhee made a couple of changes from the win over Burton in midweek, dropping himself to the bench and bringing in Kwesi and Thompson, while Harper was unavailable.

The Arrows got off to the worst possible start when, after one minute, a cross-field ball by Frei was misjudged by the Harrowby full back, crossed and Munton poked home.

With the strong wind now blowing straight down the pitch, an onslaught was expected, but as much as Melton had the ball, Harrowby defended well and limited Melton to having shots from distance.

A couple of quick breaks on the counter-attack gave Muzzy and Showler chances, but harrowby were happy to go in only one down at half time.

With the wind now getting stronger, Harrowby must have fancied their chances of getting something from the game, and for 10 minutes they pinned their hosts back and forced a couple of corners.

This seemed to wake Melton up and they went on to play some fine controlled football and gave Harrowby a lesson in keeping the ball.

Munton went on to score a good hat trick and Melton ran out comfortable winners.

Manager McGhee commented that his team were in the game for an hour. He said: "We have to hold our hands up that we were well beaten by a good Melton side and I fully expect them to go on and win the league.

"We are expected to make a couple of new signings in the next week."

Harrowby need to dust themselves down now ready for an important month, starting with Raunds at home on Saturday.

