United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 4

Aylestone Park 0

Harrowby United's Taylor Gray gets tangled up with an Aylestone Park opponent, with team-mate Jack Gurney (left) in support. Photo: Steve Nesbitt/@lincsnapper

Harrowby United welcomed champions-elect Aylestone Park to the JRL Brickworks Stadium.

With five games left to play, Aylestone only needed four points before their visit to Harrowby so were looking to virtually wrap up the league title on Saturday.

With both teams in good form, especially the Arrows winning six from their last seven, Aylestone arrived with only two defeats all season.

It promised on paper to be a good game and, with the crowd swelled to 150 on the day, what most of the Arrows contingent witnessed was Harrowby's most complete performance all season.

With Charlie Hart missing, Mathias Amponsem returned from suspension, Lord Marfo and Mustapha John both started.

Aylestone began well, mixing it up with their big midfield runners and, with Aaron Nuttall and Louis Samuels on the wing, they have a lot of pace and for the first 20 minutes were on top.

As the half wore on, Harrowby started to match Aylestone and get a foothold in the game.

Aylestone thought they had the lead when a great run by Nuttall ended with a save from Phil McGann, and the rebound was put in by Samuels; but a linesman's flag for offside came to the Arrows' rescue.

Just minutes later, the deadlock was broken. With Jack Gurney and Luke Peberdy starting to win tackles in midfield, Elliot King and Harry Olivant combined for Marfo who ran across the box to fire home in off the left hand post past Aylestone keeper Josh Wormleighton.

With Taylor Gray making his first start in three months due to injury, Brad Gothard and Lewis Marsh stood firm to give the Arrows a 1-0 lead at half time.

Harrowby guessed the second half would see Aylestone on the front foot, looking for an equaliser, but that did not materialise in a second period even the loyal Arrows fans did not expect.

The Arrows dominated all of the second half, winning many battles all over the pitch, and from a Gurney corner a Taylor shot was handled for a Harrowby penalty. Top scorer King again stepped up as with his last two penalties and put the ball in the top right hand corner.

The confidence was now flowing through all of the Arrows players and they were soon in dreamland when another mazy run from Olivant ended with a one-two to Marfo and the former slotted home.

The impressive Peberdy was replaced by Kemal Yeniberitz who immediately made his presence felt. Jon Smith then replaced John.

There was no let-up from Harrowby now and the goal of the game came from skipper Gurney, who led by example throughout, picking the ball up on the half way line, going past two Aylestone players and directing his shot with the outside of his foot into the top right hand corner to make it an unbelievable 4-0 to the Arrows.

The final whistle went for a fantastic win against the league leaders and as Harrowby left the pitch they were applauded off by the vocal crowd in what was the most complete performance for some time at home.

Having now won seven of their last eight to completely turn their season around from being just above the relegation places to 12th in the league with three games to play, Harrowby United visit Clifton All Whites on Saturday, followed by a local derby against Grantham Town Academy at The Meres on Easter Monday.