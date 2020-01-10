Northern Premier League Premier Division

Burton Park Wanderers 1

Harrowby United 3

Arrows player-manager Jamie McGhee put his side in front from a free kick. (26257317)

Harrowby United made the trip to Kettering to face a Burton Park side that have been on a good run of late.

Manager Jamie McGhee made a couple of changes from the disappointing draw on Saturday, with himself appearing in the starting line-up.

The long trip and late arrival seemed to affect Harrowby and they made a slow start which resulted in Burton taking the lead – a misdirected header in the middle of the park led to a cross and a free far post header putting them in front.

Harrowby gradually worked their way into the game and started getting joy in the midfield, plus a great save by Yinka kept the deficit down to a single goal.

The game was turned on its head in a 15 minute spell when Harrowby dominated. A fine strike by Hayles put the Arrows level and then, two minutes later, McGhee put his side in front with a well-struck free kick.

Five minutes later, McGhee turned provider with a great cross for Hayles to score his second to give United a 3-1 half time lead.

Defending in a strong wind after the break, Harrowby nullified what burton had to offer, bar a couple of routine saves for Yinka, as skipper Billy Stubbs's defence was never really troubled.

The Arrows had a couple of chances to score a fourth, including Cousins with a great run and shot off the crossbar.

Harrowby saw out the rest of the game comfortably to register a good three points on the road.

Manager McGhee was very happy with the win, coming to a tough place on a Tuesday night.

The Arrows play Melton away tomorrow (Saturday) which promises to be another tough game against the league title favourites two whom they lost 1-0 to two weeks ago.

