United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Dunkirk 0

Action from Harrowby United's win over Dunkirk on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Dunkirk were the visitors to the JRL Stadium on Saturday when the Arrows were looking to put behind them the defeat to neighbours Bourne in midweek.

Harrowby manager Jamie McGhee had a virtually full squad to pick from. Yeniberitz came back into the starting 11 and Jon Smith and Ewan Armstrong started after being on the bench for the Bourne game. Harry Olivant and Kyle Reek were on the bench.

Dunkirk arrived at the game having made a good start to the season, third in the table and undefeated in three games.

A healthy crowd again saw the Arrows very comfortable without really testing the Dunkirk keeper.

Smith was particularly dangerous, giving his full back a torrid time in the first half, eventually beint booked was persistent fouls.

Dunkirk had the first real chance when a hesitant Jake Frestle allowed a shooting chance for Thatcher, but he lacked the composure he needed.

Harrowby were now in full control of the match with Luke Peberdy and Jack Gurney winning the midfield battle, whilst Charlie Wilkinson up front was causing problems with his selfless running in behind the Dunkirk defence.

Taylor had a glorious chance to put the Arrows one up when the keeper, from a back pass, played it straight back to him, but he blazed over with only the keeper to beat.

A few more half-chances from crosses by Harris and Smith ended the half 0-0 – but with Harrowby on top.

The second half started with no changes made and the Arrows on the front foot from the whistle, pegging Dunkirk back to defend deep.

And they got their reward for their dominance when a ball played up to Taylor Gray was held up. He turned for the keeper to make the save but as the ball looped up in the air, Smith was on hand to head it home to give Harrowby the lead.

With the Arrows back line generally looking very solid, a short back pass from Lewis Marsh left Frestle stranded, but the Dunkirk shot was off target and was able to be cleared,

That was virtually all Frestle had to do in the second half as Harrowby were camped mainly in Dunkirk’s half.

Harris made way for Olivant who was soon in the action, making some pacey runs at the Dunkirk defence.

A few more chances came and went – Gurney had a shot hooked of the line – and Harrowby saw the game out for their first win of the season against their previously unbeaten visitors.

This Saturday, Harrowby are at home again when Lutterworth Athletic are the visitors.