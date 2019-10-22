United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

St Andrews 0

Harrowby United's Mustafa John on the ball. Photo: Toby Roberts (19898721)

Harrowby United welcomed St Andrews from Leicester in this top six clash, with another good crowd and conditions setting up a good battle.

A depleted Harrowby were forced into changes to the first 11, with six missing through injuries. Skipper Billy Stubbs was one notable change from last week, so United knew it would be a tough afternoon.

The game set off at a good pace with both teams playing some decent football.

St Andrews probably shaded the first 20 minutes without really troubling Yinka in goal. The new partnership of Warman and the returning Panda Hayles, who deputised superbly for the injured Stubbs, were rarely troubled.

Kwesi Ofushine and the returning Liam Harper, back from injury after a year out, started to get a foothold in midfield and, from one passage of play in midfield, the ball was moved out to the dangerous Showler who ghosted round two players and the keeper for a great finish to put Harrowby ahead.

St Andrews upped their game for the final 15 minutes of the half but their final ball was always missing.

The second half started with both teams having good possession.

The Arrows doubled their lead after 15 minutes. A ball from Chanju to Sylla on the left on the half way line seemed to be no danger but, beating one defender and running towards the St Andrews penalty box, he unleashed a shot from 25 yards which the keeper got all wrong and it flew into the net.

Harrowby now looked to defend their lead and hit St Andrews on the break.

The visitors really had a go and Wright missed a couple of good chances, but overall Yinka had a comfortable day in the Harrowby goal.

The first change of the afternoon was Yeniberitz coming on for the tireless Ofushine who was carrying a knock all game.

The game was wrapped up with 15 minutes to go with the in-form Figura scoring his fourth in three games when he slotted to the left of the St Andrews keeper.

Kolapo replaced Muzzy for Harrowby's final change with only manager Jamie McGhee left on the the bench for a depleted Arrows.

St Andrews had a great chance to nab a consolation goal but three goal-line clearances typified Harrowby's attitude all afternoon to keep that clean sheet.

The victory ended a perfect day for Harrowby, moving them up to fourth in the league, with three goals in the last four games and now six unbeaten.

Manager McGhee said that it was Harrowby's most complete performance of the season: "With the players we had out injured and the new players, they have now started to buy into how we want them to play."

Jake Showler was presented with his man of the match award from ex-Harrowby player Lee Shaw who was guest for the day.

An away day this week sees Harrowby visit Leicester to play newcomers Saffron Dynamo.